In a vase on Monday: survivors

We had a trip to the V.E.T. this morning – Cassie somehow hurt herself on Saturday (running like a loon in the snow, we think) and she’s been feeling extremely sorry for herself ever since. The vet gave her a thorough check over and she thinks she’s strained her hips. One anti-inflammatory jab later (and drops to give her over the next few says) and we were back home, Cassie much perkier. She’s under strict instructions to have a Quiet Week, i.e. no walks. Goodness knows how we’re going to manage that – we’ll both be going up the wall come Friday. She’s been staring at me with her ‘why aren’t we going out’ face all day and doing some pitiful whining which is slightly distracting when I’m trying to concentrate on work.

Anyway! When we got home from the vets, I walked her round the garden to, well, you know what, and I snipped a few flowers to put on my desk and to join in with Cathy’s Monday vases. (Do click on the link to see hers and others from around the world.)

The snow has all absolutely disappeared here – you wouldn’t know there had been any apart from a few plants that have been knocked for six. The hellebore which had been spreadeagled on the ground is slowly raising itself up again – it looks a little careworn – and this anemone was still lying flat on the ground, which is why it looks rather faded and bedraggled. Loads of snowdrops have gone over in the freezing cold but I found a patch still looking good and the gorgeous blue muscari are suddenly starting to appear. It felt hopeful and full of promise out there.

Have a lovely week. I shall be working hard at my desk, admiring these blooms and trying to ignore a thoroughly fed up dog (and a cat who likes to sit on my papers!).