- I’m addicted to stationery. Always have been. Give me a notebook, a pad of paper or greetings cards and a pen and I’m happy. All that potential, all the possibilities. My favourite childhood toys were my post office and my library stamps. And I always loved a writing set.
- There are some beautiful cards – sitting down to write them is a pleasure rather than a chore.
- Remembering the connections I have to the people I send Christmas cards to – childhoods shared, school years survived, journeys taken, workplace friendships forged… It’s important to me to remember them and it’s probably one of the only times of year that I reflect on my past in this way.
- David’s family and my family are scattered across the country, from the south-west to the north-west and our friends are worldwide. A card is a simple and meaningful way to let them know we’re thinking of them.
- Christmas stamps!
- I absolutely love receiving Christmas cards. Recognising the handwriting (handwritten envelopes!) and opening the envelopes. I even love reading the round-robin letters that some people send. I want to know how they are and who’s doing what.
- Buying cards is great way to support charity – this year, ours are from Alzheimer’s Society, Oxfam and Amnesty International.
- Cards received can either be recycled or they can be cut up and reused as gift tags. All you need is a hole punch and string or ribbon.
- Receiving a flurry of post that isn’t bill-related.
- Each card sent and received is an exchange of thoughtfulness, of love and of remembrance.
I posted our cards today. I even managed to make the deadline for the USA but just missed the one to Australia (sorry Lindsey – it might arrive before 25th!). I’m not quite as organised with the gift-buying, though. That’s next on the list…
Wishing you a lovely mid-December weekend.
3 thoughts on “Why I love Christmas cards”
Oh, I am completely with you on this one! I love stationery – notebooks, journals, writing paper, notelets, greetings cards: the lot! – and I enjoy the contact of Christmas cards, slipping a short letter inside, writing out a greeting. Next year will be The Year of the Postcard and I shall endeavour to rejuvenate a physical postcard, as opposed to an email with a photo tagged on. I’m giving your post a very definite thumbs up!
LikeLike
I love a Christmas card! Even when I have mine already I can lose an hour looking at pretty designs in a store…
LikeLike
I’m with you on Christmas cards. I dread starting but enjoy the peace of sitting at the kitchen table and penning a few sentences to let friends all over the world know how we are. It is expensive to send as many as I do but I love keeping in touch. Have a wonderful Christmas yourself
LikeLike